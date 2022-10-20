Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's and Independent Specialty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit,for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and Burgos & Associates on behalf of D Carondelet Properties LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-04052, D Carondelet Properties, LLC v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 3:33 PM