New Suit - Contract

IBM was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Hampshire District Court. The court action, brought by Hinckley, Allen & Snyder on behalf of national IT supplier Connection, accuses IBM of botching a project to implement a new enterprise resource planning system for Connection. According to the suit, IBM misrepresented its ability to deliver the system and ultimately left Connection with a system incapable of meeting many the plaintiff's requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00397, d/b/a Connection v. Business Machines Corporation.