Removed To Federal Court

Crawley Petroleum Corp. on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract class action to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, which is not publicly available, was filed by Graft & Walraven. The defendant is represented by McAfee & Taft. The case is 6:23-cv-00234, D & N Farms, LLC et al v. Crawley Petroleum Corporation.

Energy

July 12, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

D & N Farms, LLC

D & R Minerals, LLC

Plaintiffs

Graft & Walraven, Pllc (okc)

defendants

Crawley Petroleum Corporation

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract