Home construction and real estate company Lennar was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of Dominika Czarnecka, who resigned after being asked to work on spreadsheets. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was unable to work with the spreadsheets because she suffers from 'dyscalculia,' and therefore the defendant's request constituted disability-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20274, Czarnecka v. Lennar Homes LLC.

January 24, 2023, 4:12 PM