New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court targeting Robert Cywes, a beneficiary of the Cywes Famly Trust, established by renowned South African pediatric surgeon Sidney Cywes. The suit was filed on behalf of the defendant's co-beneficiary and sister, Colette Cywes Bentley, who accuses him of forging her name on trust documents in order to transfer all of the assets to himself and his spouse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04189, Cywes v. Cywes.

Ohio

November 29, 2022, 12:24 PM