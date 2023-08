Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. and its managing agent Susan Strickler to California Central District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a disability policy, was filed by Garofolo & Ramsdell on behalf of Laura Cyr. The case is 2:23-cv-06257, Cyr v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.

Health & Life Insurance

August 02, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Cyr

defendants

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

Susan Strickler

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations