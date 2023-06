New Suit - Real Property

Cyprus Amax Minerals sued G & M Smith Family LLC on Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court over a property dispute. The suit, brought by Roetzel & Andress, seeks to resolve competing property claims to unfelled timber on more than 300 acres of land in Jefferson County, Ohio. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01992, Cyprus Amax Minerals Co. v. G & M Smith Family LLC.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Cyprus Amax Minerals Company

Plaintiffs

Roetzel & Andress

defendants

G & M Smith Family, LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property