Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by the Baystate Law Group on behalf of Ellie Cyprian. The case is 1:22-cv-11801, Cyprian v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee of the Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust Series in ABS 2006-E.