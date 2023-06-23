Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vinson & Elkins on Friday removed a subrogation lawsuit against Louisiana-Pacific, a building materials supplier, to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Grotefeld Hoffman LLP on behalf of Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance, seeks to recover $250,000 for fire damage coverage that was provided for an allegedly defective roof sheeting installation. The case is 4:23-cv-00586, Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

Construction & Engineering

June 23, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company

defendants

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

defendant counsels

Edison, Mcdowell & Hetherington, LLP

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product