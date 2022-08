Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Glankler Brown PLLC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Old Republic Title Insurance and Silverstone Management to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, stemming from an agreement to purchase apartments, was filed by Watkins & Eager on behalf of Cypress Pointe Apartments and Eastwick Investment. The case is 3:22-cv-00481, Cypress Pointe Apartments, LLC et al v. Silverstone Management, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 7:33 PM