Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Fishman Haygood LLP and Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Cypress Park Apartments II LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00319, Cypress Park Apartments II, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London Subscribing to Policy No. Vnb-Cn-0000804-04 et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 2:39 PM