Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lavin, Cedrone, Graver, Boyd & Disipio removed a product liability lawsuit against Otis Worldwide to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Stampone O'Brien Dilsheimar Law on behalf of Cynthia Proite, who contends she sustained injuries after tripping due to an elevator not align with the floor. The case is 2:22-cv-04575, Cynthia Proite v. Otis Worldwide Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 11:57 AM