Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Latham & Watkins and Berkowitz Oliver removed a tortious interference lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories and eScreen Inc. to Missouri Western District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by the Edgar Law Firm on behalf of Cynergy Wellness, a medical review office and drug-testing partner of Abbot and eSreen. The complaint accuses Abbot and eScreen of attempting to coerce Cynergy into signing a new contract which would relinquish control and oversight to the defendants, then diverting business away from Cynergy after it refused to sign the contract. The case is 4:22-cv-00567, Cynergy Wellness Inc. v. eScreen Inc. et al.