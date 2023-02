Who Got The Work

Christopher M. Young and Mary Grace Braun of DLA Piper have entered appearances for Zovio Inc. f/k/a Bridgepoint Education in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for marketing services, was filed Jan. 12 in California Southern District Court by Ballard Spahr on behalf of Cygnus Education Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan, is 3:23-cv-00062, Cygnus Education, Inc. v. Zovio Inc.

Education

February 27, 2023, 4:37 AM