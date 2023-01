New Suit - Contract

Cygnus Education, a marketing company which specializes in the academic sector, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Zovio Inc. f/k/a Bridgepoint Education on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for marketing services, was filed by Ballard Spahr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00062, Cygnus Education Inc. v. Zovio Inc.

Education

January 12, 2023, 8:28 PM