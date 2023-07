Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a lawsuit against MJ Ashland OpCo. LLC, the operator of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park, to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injuries allegedly caused by a defective go-cart, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Sharon Cyca. The case is 0:23-cv-00080, Cyca v. MJ Ashland OpCo, LLC.

July 18, 2023, 3:34 PM

Sharon Cyca

Morgan & Morgan, Kentucky P.L.C.

MJ Ashland OpCo, LLC

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims