Cybersecurity startup Snyk has parted ways its chief legal officer as well as its legal ops chief less than a year after the pair joined the Boston-based company from the cloud communications platform Twilio. The departures come as Snyk eliminates 198 jobs, or 14% of its workforce. The cuts stem from "continued headwinds facing the global economy," according to a Monday blog post from CEO Peter McKay.

Cybersecurity

October 27, 2022, 11:53 AM