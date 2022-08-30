Cybersecurity Firm ExtraHop Hires First Legal Chief After $9...

News From Law.com

Seattle-based cybersecurity startup ExtraHop is loading up on executives, including a new chief legal officer, after a pair of private equity firms recently dropped $900 million to buy the company. ExtraHop has tapped Lauren Zajac, a veteran in-house leader in the tech realm, to oversee the company's global legal, ethics, compliance strategy and operations. The firm also announced Tuesday that it was onboarding new chief financial, people and marketing officers.

Cybersecurity

August 30, 2022, 1:14 PM