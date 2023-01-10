Cyberattacks Inevitable for Law Firms, Highlighting Need for...

News From Law.com

Cybercriminals have been far more effective at targeting law firms since the onset of COVID-19. Lawyers and consultants who assist law firms in the wake of cyberattacks say every law firm—no matter how large and well-resourced—should plan to be hit by a sophisticated cyberattack at any time. And while most lawyers are right to hire the best outside counsel in the immediate aftermath of a hack, experts said firms must develop robust, comprehensive incident response plans ahead of time to minimize the damage.

Cybersecurity

January 10, 2023, 10:41 AM