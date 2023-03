New Suit - Contract

Seyfarth Shaw filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of CWS Apartment Homes LLC and Pocamo LLC. The suit accuses Ariston MF Owner LLC of anticipatorily breaching a purchase and sale agreement for certain multi-family properties located in Buford, Georgia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01296, Cws Apartment Homes LLC et al v. Ariston Mf Owner, LLC.

Real Estate

March 29, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Cws Apartment Homes LLC

Pocamo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

defendants

Ariston Mf Owner, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract