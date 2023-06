New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealth Group and Steifel Financial Corp Savings Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to mental health benefits, was filed by Debofsky Law on behalf of a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04245, C.W. v. United Healthcare Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

C.W.

Plaintiffs

Debofsky Sherman Casciari Reynolds, P.C.

defendants

United Behavioral Health

United Healthcare Insurance Company

Steifel Financial Corp Savings Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations