CVS, Walgreens Reach $10.7 Billion Multistate Settlement Agr...

News From Law.com

Attorneys general around the country announced a $10.7 billion, multistate settlement agreement with Walgreens and CVS, bringing the total of multistate settlements with the opioid industry to more than $50 billion. Joining Connecticut in leading the negotiations were attorneys general from California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.

California

December 12, 2022, 11:04 AM