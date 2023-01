New Suit - Contract

CVS filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tzumi Innovations on Thursday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, alleges that the defendant's sanitizing wipes did not meet quality assurance standards and seeks reimbursement under a 'returned goods' provision in the parties' distribution agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00019, CVS Pharmacy Inc. v. Tzumi Innovations LLC.