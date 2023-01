News From Law.com

Rhode Island-based CVS Health announced Thursday that Sam Khichi will join the company next month as chief policy officer and general counsel. Previously general counsel at medical device giant Becton Dickinson, Khichi has deep experience as a medical industry attorney, a valuable skill at a time the company is positioning itself as a health care provider.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 13, 2023, 6:14 AM