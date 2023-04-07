Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Essex Insurance Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lester Schwab Katz & Dwyer on behalf of CVR Pinewood Vintage Vines, seeks coverage for claims arising from a construction-related accident pursuant to a commercial general liability policy. Essex merged in 2016 with Evanston Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Markel Corp. The case is 1:23-cv-02895, CVR Pinewood Vintage Vines, LLC v. Essex Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

CVR Pinewood Vintage Vines, LLC

defendants

Essex Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute