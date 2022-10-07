New Suit

MindGeek, which owns and operates several popular adult studios and channels such as Brazzers, Digital Playground and Pornhub, and other defendants were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and the Clay Phillips Law Firm on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate safeguards to prevent the dissemination of child pornography on their platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00605, CV1 Mother et al. v. Franklin et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 07, 2022, 7:42 PM