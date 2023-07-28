Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Evanston Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Markel, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Twohig Caplan LLP on behalf of Cutter Financial Group LLC and Jeffrey Cutter, seeks a declaration that Evanston has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying SEC investigation and lawsuit. The case is 1:23-cv-11720, Cutter Financial Group, LLC et al v. Evanston Insurance Company.
Insurance
July 28, 2023, 4:45 PM