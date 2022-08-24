New Suit - Contract

CoreLogic, a property and casualty insurance platform, Carrington Mortgage Services and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The case was filed by Mountain State Justice on behalf of a disabled military veteran who accuses the defendants of inducing him to take out a predatory home loan, putting him at immediate risk of foreclosure on the family home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00077, Cutlip v. Low VA Rates, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 7:05 PM