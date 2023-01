Who Got The Work

Richard H. Brown of Day Pitney has entered an appearance for Bug Bite Thing Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed pro se Nov. 28 in New Jersey District Court by Linwood Cutchins, asserts a single patent related to an 'EFOR' device, an instrument that removes debris from the eyes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-06885, Cutchins v. Bug Bite Thing, Inc.

January 18, 2023, 7:00 AM