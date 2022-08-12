Cut-Throat: Lawyers Give Hostile Reception to Low-Cost Compe...

News From Law.com

Legal technology provider Mighty says it is facing a strong backlash from personal injury lawyers after launching a plan to provide low-cost legal representation. The firm, which helps personal injury lawyers interface with medical providers and other lien holders, has formed a law firm affiliate that represents plaintiffs in personal injury cases in Connecticut, Georgia and Texas. However, some lawyers have taken to social media to heap criticism on Mighty's new venture, particularly in Georgia.

Legal Services

August 12, 2022, 10:02 AM