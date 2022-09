New Suit

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Charmaine Custis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01220, Custis v. Graves et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 19, 2022, 6:13 PM