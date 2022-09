New Suit

Kline & Specter filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Kimberly Custer, the administrator of the Estate of Glenn William Custer. The suit accuses Aaron Hunt, a police officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, of using unreasonable force and unlawfully shooting Glenn while responding to a mental health call. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01403, Custer v. Hunt et al.

Government

September 09, 2022, 11:58 AM