New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Northeast Surgical Group was hit with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10833, Cusmano v. Northeast Surgical Group PC.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Cusmano

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Northeast Surgical Group, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims