The real estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield has replaced general counsel Brett Soloway, a move that comes eight months after a judge hit the company with $10,000-a-day contempt of court penalties for not complying with subpoenas in New York Attorney General Letitia James' Donald Trump investigation.

April 14, 2023, 6:33 AM

