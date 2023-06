Removed To Federal Court

Stinson LLP removed a consumer class action against Edgewell Personal Care and subsidiary Playtex Manufacturing Inc. to Missouri Western District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Shank & Moore, asserts that the defendants' 'Wet Ones' antibacterial hand wipes do not remove 99.99% of germs as advertised. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 4:23-cv-00427, Curts v. Edgewell Personal Care Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 17, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Connie Curts

defendants

Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Edgewell Personal Care, LLC

Playtex Manufacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

John W. Moticka

Ashley Marie Crisafulli

Courtney Harrison

Megan A. McCurdy

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct