Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG, Transamerica and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of an insurance policy, was filed pro se by Suzanne M. Curtis. The case is 2:23-cv-01413, Curtis v. Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 6:51 PM