Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Sendero Industries and Grant Gilbert to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jack Quentin Nichols on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 4:23-cv-02303, Curtis v. Sendero Industries, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 22, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Curtis

defendants

Grant Gilbert

Sendero Administrative Services, LLC

Sendero Industries, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act