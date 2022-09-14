New Suit - Securities

San Francisco-based real estate investment trust Prologis and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the REIT's proposed acquisition of Duke Realty. The case, filed by Acocelli Law on behalf of Marcey Curtis, seeks to block the $26 billion deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the registration statement filed by Prologis in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07833, Curtis v. Prologis, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 5:18 AM