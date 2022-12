New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase and Early Warning Services d/b/a Zellepay.com were hit with a consumer class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Kazerouni Law Group and Keller Rohrback, alleges that the money transfer application Zelle fails to prevent or remedy fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10286, Curtis v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.