Who Got The Work

Brian Melendez of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for TD Bank USA N.A. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed Jan. 3 in Florida Middle District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00008, Curry v. TransUnion, LLC et al.

Business Services

January 27, 2023, 5:43 PM