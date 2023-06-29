Medical equipment provider Apria Healthcare LLC was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 individuals' personally indefinable information vulnerable to a cyberattack around Sept. 2021. The class is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01153, Curry v. Apria Healthcare, LLC.
Health Care
June 29, 2023, 6:51 PM