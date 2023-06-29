New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Medical equipment provider Apria Healthcare LLC was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 individuals' personally indefinable information vulnerable to a cyberattack around Sept. 2021. The class is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01153, Curry v. Apria Healthcare, LLC.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Curry

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Apria Healthcare, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims