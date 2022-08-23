New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Chestnut Cambronne PA filed a data security class action Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court against Novant Health Inc. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00697, Curry et al v. Novant Health, Inc.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 6:06 PM