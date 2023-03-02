New Suit - Trademark

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of streetwear brand B2SS LLC and its owner Richard Currier. The suit accuses Culture Kings USA Inc. and other defendants of selling unauthorized merchandise of photographed B2SS's designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01547, Currier et al v. Culture Kings USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 7:28 AM