Darlena Subashi of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for Signify Holding BV and its American subsidiary Signify North America Corp. in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Duane Morris on behalf of Current Lighting Solutions LLC, seeks a declaration of non-infringement of 18 patents for technology related to LED lighting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., is 1:23-cv-11398, Current Lighting Solutions, LLC v. Signify Holding B.V. et al.

August 03, 2023, 8:24 AM

