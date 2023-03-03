New Suit - Trademark

Currax Pharmaceuticals and Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against telemedicine company Found Health f/k/a Torch Rx on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Venable, accuses the defendant of selling a 'false generic' version of the plaintiffs' weight loss drug Contrave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00977, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC et al. v. Found Health Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 03, 2023, 8:54 PM