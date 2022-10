New Suit - Employment

Jackson Lewis filed a lawsuit alleging fraud Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Kindred at Home. The suit targets a former Kindred IT specialist for allegedly acquiring without authorization over 700 new cell phones through non-party Verizon in order to resell them through a third party who was unaware of the scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00153, Curo Health Services LLC v. Bell.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 2:39 PM