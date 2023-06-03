New Suit - Contract

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Curium US LLC, a producer and supplier of products used in nuclear medicine including the neuro-imaging drug Ioflupane. The suit, which is heavily redacted, targets Illinois-based RLS (USA) Inc. for the defendant's alleged failure to pay invoices pursuant to a supply agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03509, Curium US LLC v. Rls (USA) Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 03, 2023, 1:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Curium US LLC

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Rls (USA) Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract