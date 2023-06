Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sanders & Parks on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Incorporated (SIRC) to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig, claims that the defendant violated an executed stock repurchase agreement by failing to pay Pablo Diaz Curiel eleven cents per share of SIRC stock as agreed. The case is 2:23-cv-01182, Curiel v. Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Incorporated.

Business Services

June 27, 2023, 6:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Pablo Diaz Curiel

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Incorporated

defendant counsels

Sanders Parks

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract