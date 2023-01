Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, and Consolidated Rail Corporation d/b/a Conrail to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Simon & Simon on behalf of Salahean Curges. The case is 2:23-cv-00049, Curges v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 13, 2023, 5:14 AM