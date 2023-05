New Suit - Trademark

Apple, Hulu and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00551, Cureton et al v. ABC Network et al.

May 01, 2023, 3:57 PM

A1 Connection LLC

Arthur Alonzo Cureton

Tiajah Trevon Cureton

Apple Inc

Hulu

ABC Network

Disney

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims